WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 202 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...10 to 11 ft today through Mon am. - FIRST EBB...around 6 am today, with seas near 14 feet with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...very strong ebb around 615 pm today. Seas near 14 ft with breakers. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.