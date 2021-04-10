WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 301 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft Saturday through Sun morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 445 AM Saturday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers possible. - SECOND EBB...Around 5 PM Saturday. Seas to 13 ft. - THIRD EBB...Around 515 AM Sunday. Seas to 13 ft. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather