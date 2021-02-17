WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

246 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...12 ft this morning, then subsiding to 10 ft

this afternoon and near 6 ft Wed evening.

- Around 815 am Wed. Seas to 13 ft with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

