WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

806 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 7 to 9 ft except building to around 10 ft

during the maximum ebb currents. Bar conditions moderate

except becoming rough during the maximum ebbs. Maximum ebb

currents will occur around 330 PM today and 400 AM Tuesday.

The afternoon ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur

around 315 AM and 330 PM today. The afternoon ebb will be

strong.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 11 ft at 15

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt and seas

11 to 16 ft at 19 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through

Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 19

seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

