WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 246 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Generally 8 to 10 feet, easing to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday evening. - FIRST EBB...Around 11 AM Tuesday. Seas near 12 feet. - SECOND EBB...Around 11 PM Tuesday. Seas near 9 feet. - THIRD EBB... * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.