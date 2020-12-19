WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

253 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...13 to 15 ft through early Sunday morning

except briefly rising to 16 to 18 ft Saturday evening.

- FIRST EBB...Around 815 AM Saturday. Seas near 16 ft with

breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Around 815 PM Saturday. Seas near 19 ft with

breakers.

- THIRD EBB...Around 915 AM Sunday. Seas near 16 ft with

breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

