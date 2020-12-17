WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1007 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 13 to 16 ft through Thursday. Bar

conditions rough to severe with breakers possible. Maximum ebb

currents will occur around 620 AM and 630 PM Thursday. The

evening ebb will be very strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST Thursday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO

4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 30 to 40 kt and seas

16 to 21 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, west

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

