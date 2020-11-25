WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
227 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Holding around 20 ft today. Seas will slowly
subside later this afternoon into the evening, with 18 ft this
evening, then down to 14 ft late by daybreak Thu.
- FIRST EBB... around 130 pm today. Seas near 22 ft with
breakers likely.
- SECOND EBB...Around 145 am Thu, with seas near 17 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
