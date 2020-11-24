WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
315 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and
seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,
south winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 13 seconds.
Strongest winds late this morning through early this afternoon.
Elevated seas will linger through Wednesday.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
10 to 60 nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape
Shoalwater Out 10 Nm, and Coastal Waters From James Island To
Point Grenville Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft, building to 14 to 17 feet
this evening. Breakers will be possible during the maximum ebb
currents. Bar conditions rough becoming severe this evening.
Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1230 PM and 1230 AM
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Strongest
winds late this morning through early this afternoon.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Strongest winds this
afternoon.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt. Strongest winds this afternoon.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8
to 11 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south
winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 10 ft at 13 seconds. Strongest
winds late this morning through early this afternoon. Elevated
seas will linger through Wednesday.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out
10 Nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
