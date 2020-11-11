WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
359 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 11 ft at
12 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds
25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 7 PM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 11 feet subsiding to 8 to 9 feet
Wednesday afternoon. Bar conditions rough, becoming moderate
Wednesday afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around
115 PM Wednesday and 130 AM Thursday.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
