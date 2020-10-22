WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
238 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt possible. Winds will
initially be southeast Friday afternoon before abruptly becoming
northeast.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
