WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

227 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 feet, building to 11 to 14 feet

this morning with breakers likely. Bar conditions rough. Maximum

ebb currents will occur around 245 PM Tuesday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 10

seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

