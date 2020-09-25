WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...12 to 14 ft through Friday easing to 6 to 8 ft

by Saturday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1245 PM Friday. Seas to 16 ft with

breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB... Around 1 AM Saturday. Seas to 14 ft with

breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

