WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25
kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25
kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening
to 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather