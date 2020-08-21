WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

