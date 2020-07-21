https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15422246.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
240 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Combined seas 5 to 6 ft tonight, then 4 to 5 ft on
Tuesday. However, seas temporarily near 9 ft with breakers
likely during the strong ebb around 545 am Tuesday.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
