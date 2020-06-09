WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
257 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 ft.
- STRONG EBB...Around 8 AM this morning. Seas temporarily 7 to 9
ft with breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 7
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 AM PDT this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
