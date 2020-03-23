WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

233 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below advisory criteria levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below advisory criteria levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below advisory criteria levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to around 10 to 11 feet late Monday

morning at 12 to 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 5 to 7 ft building to near 10 ft late

Monday morning. Bar conditions light to moderate, becoming rough

late Monday morning.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

