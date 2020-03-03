WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
228 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Around 6 ft, rising to 8 to 10 ft by Tue
afternoon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1045 AM Tue. Seas to 10 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1130 PM Tue. Seas to 12 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
