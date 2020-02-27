WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
254 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Between 6 to 8 ft through Thursday night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 7 AM Thursday morning. Seas to 10 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
