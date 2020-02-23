WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

319 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN

COASTAL WATERS...

A line of heavy rain and embedded lightning will continue to move

across the central and northern coastal waters over the next

hour. The main threats will be lightning, small hail, and a brief

waterspout.

...LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN

COASTAL WATERS...

A line of heavy rain and embedded lightning will continue to move

across the central and northern coastal waters over the next

hour. The main threats will be lightning, small hail, and a brief

waterspout.

...LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN

COASTAL WATERS...

A line of heavy rain and embedded lightning will continue to move

across the central and northern coastal waters over the next

hour. The main threats will be lightning, small hail, and a brief

waterspout.

...LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN

COASTAL WATERS...

A line of heavy rain and embedded lightning will continue to move

across the central and northern coastal waters over the next

hour. The main threats will be lightning, small hail, and a brief

waterspout.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather