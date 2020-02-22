WA Marine Warning and Forecast
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
302 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 ft through Saturday morning, building to
9 to 11 ft Saturday afternoon, then continuing to build
towards 10 to 12 ft Sunday.
- FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Saturday. Seas to 9 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb Around 415 PM Saturday. Seas to 13 ft,
with breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
