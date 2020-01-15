WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
305 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 13 feet with rough bar conditions
building to 16 to 18 feet tonight with severe bar conditions.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur
around 8 AM and 8 PM Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 13
to 18 feet at 12 seconds.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds rising to 35 to 50 kt and seas building
to 18 to 23 feet at 12 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10
To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville
10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape
Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...STORM WATCH IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 35 to 45 kt and
seas 10 to 14 feet at 14 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 35 to 45 kt
possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
