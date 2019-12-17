WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
252 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and
seas 10 to 14 feet at 14 seconds. For the Gale Warning, south
winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 17 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 10 nm, East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De
Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Easterly wind 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30
kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30
kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
