WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

144 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...11 to 13 ft through Sunday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 130 AM Saturday. Seas near 14 ft.

* SECOND EBB...Around 2 PM Saturday. Seas near 17 ft. Strong

ebb. Breakers likely.

* THIRD EBB...Around 230 AM Sunday. Seas near 16 ft. Breakers

likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected

to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather