WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

258 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST

this evening.

* GENERAL SEAS...Around 4 ft today then 9 ft early Friday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 530 AM Thursday. Seas near 6 ft.

* SECOND EBB...A strong ebb around 530 PM Thursday. Seas near 10

ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that waves are expected to be

hazardous to small craft. Seas will be especially steep and

hazardous.

