WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
318 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwesterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES... Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2
to 4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT
this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT
this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT
this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwesterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
TODAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect until noon PDT today.
* COMBINED SEAS...8 to 10 feet
* BAR CONDITION...Moderate to rough
* FIRST EBB...1230 PM
* SECOND EBB...100 AM Tuesday
