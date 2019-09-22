WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly wind 20 to 30 knots becoming

northwesterly on Sunday. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet, with isolated

pockets of higer waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...Easterly wind overnight 15 to 25 knots

becoming westerly Sunday morning. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...South/southeasterly wind 15 to 25 knots

Sunday morning becoming westerly Sunday afternoon. Wind waves

2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to

4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly wind 15 to 25 knots becoming

southwesterly Sunday evening. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly wind 20 to 30 knots becoming

northwesterly on Sunday. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight

PDT tonight.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly wind this morning becoming

northwesterly wind 15 to 25 knots this afternoon. Wind waves 2

to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

