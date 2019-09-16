WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
316 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect from midnight tonight to 5 PM PDT
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WAVES/SEAS...South winds rising to 30 to 40 knots after
midnight. Combined seas building to 8 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WINDs...Possibly rising to 25 to 35 kt after midnight tonight
into Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch...
which is in effect from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.
* WINDs...Possibly rising to 25 to 35 kt after midnight tonight
into Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather