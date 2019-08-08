WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 25 to 35 knots. Wind waves 4 to 6

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwesterly winds 15 to 25 knots with wind

waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

