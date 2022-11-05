WA Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Chilly with rain;45;33;ESE;8;76%;97%;0 Bellingham;A couple of showers;45;34;NE;7;72%;99%;0 Bremerton;A touch of rain;45;35;SSW;7;83%;98%;0 Chehalis;Morning downpours;41;32;S;7;83%;100%;0 Deer Park;An afternoon shower;42;24;ENE;11;64%;95%;1 Eastsound;Cloudy with showers;46;36;NE;10;73%;100%;0 Ellensburg;A little a.m. rain;42;29;NNW;8;71%;82%;1 Ephrata;A couple of showers;44;31;E;10;69%;99%;1 Everett;Chilly with rain;45;35;ESE;9;76%;98%;0 Fort Lewis;Chilly with rain;46;33;SSW;7;86%;99%;1 Friday Harbor;Cloudy with showers;46;36;NNE;10;74%;99%;0 Hoquiam;Morning downpours;45;36;SSE;8;85%;100%;0 Kelso-Longview;Morning downpours;46;38;S;7;83%;100%;0 Moses Lake;A couple of showers;47;32;ESE;10;65%;94%;1 Olympia;Chilly with rain;45;33;SSW;8;86%;99%;1 Omak;Occasional snow;37;29;E;9;74%;100%;1 Pasco;A shower in the a.m.;55;37;S;9;58%;85%;1 Port Angeles;Cloudy with showers;43;34;NE;5;85%;99%;0 Pullman;Cloudy and chilly;43;30;ESE;13;67%;85%;1 Puyallup;Chilly with rain;47;33;SW;7;86%;99%;1 Quillayute;A couple of showers;44;33;ESE;5;89%;93%;1 Renton;Chilly with rain;46;35;S;8;82%;99%;1 Seattle;Chilly with rain;46;37;SSE;8;76%;99%;1 Seattle Boeing;Chilly with rain;48;36;S;8;73%;100%;1 Shelton;Chilly with rain;44;33;SSW;6;85%;95%;1 Spokane;A shower in the p.m.;45;27;ENE;9;56%;97%;1 Spokane Fairchild;An afternoon shower;41;24;ENE;12;66%;95%;1 Spokane Felts;A shower in the p.m.;45;27;ENE;9;56%;97%;1 Stampede Pass;Cold with snow;29;23;S;6;79%;99%;1 Tacoma;Chilly with rain;46;35;SSW;7;85%;99%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with rain;45;33;SSW;7;86%;99%;1 Vancouver;Morning downpours;46;38;S;9;80%;100%;0 Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;51;37;ESE;10;59%;89%;1 Wenatchee;Occasional rain;39;30;NE;8;71%;98%;1 Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;49;37;E;16;71%;99%;0 Yakima;A little a.m. rain;46;31;WNW;8;70%;96%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather