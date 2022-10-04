WA Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;71;49;NNW;6;68%;4%;3 Bellingham;Partly sunny;68;49;NNW;6;73%;5%;3 Bremerton;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;NNE;6;72%;4%;3 Chehalis;Sun and some clouds;74;51;N;6;71%;1%;3 Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;78;45;NE;5;49%;0%;3 Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;53;NW;6;88%;5%;3 Ellensburg;Very warm;83;49;N;5;45%;0%;3 Ephrata;Partly sunny;82;55;NNE;6;37%;0%;3 Everett;Partly sunny;71;52;NW;7;68%;4%;3 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;74;49;NNE;5;71%;5%;3 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;66;50;NW;5;81%;5%;3 Hoquiam;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;N;6;77%;7%;3 Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;75;53;N;7;68%;4%;3 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;83;50;NE;5;42%;0%;3 Olympia;Partly sunny;74;47;NNE;5;72%;5%;3 Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;80;51;N;6;42%;0%;3 Pasco;Partly sunny, warm;84;48;N;4;49%;0%;3 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;65;49;SSW;5;74%;6%;3 Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;77;51;E;6;39%;0%;4 Puyallup;Partly sunny;74;48;NNE;5;73%;4%;3 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NNE;6;77%;9%;3 Renton;Partly sunny;72;53;NNE;6;69%;5%;3 Seattle;Partly sunny;71;56;N;6;66%;4%;3 Seattle Boeing;Sun and some clouds;73;53;N;6;63%;4%;3 Shelton;Clearing;73;47;ENE;5;73%;6%;3 Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;ENE;5;49%;0%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;77;48;NE;6;44%;0%;3 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;ENE;5;49%;0%;3 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, mild;65;50;ESE;4;54%;1%;4 Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;NNE;6;73%;4%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Some sun, pleasant;70;54;NNE;6;75%;4%;3 Vancouver;Mostly sunny;77;53;NNW;7;65%;5%;4 Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;80;56;ESE;5;40%;0%;4 Wenatchee;Very warm;82;56;NNW;6;43%;0%;3 Whidbey Island;Sun and some clouds;64;51;WNW;6;83%;5%;3 Yakima;Partly sunny;84;50;NNW;5;43%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather