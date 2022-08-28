WA Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;82;56;N;6;70%;3%;5 Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;NNE;4;69%;4%;5 Bremerton;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;NNE;7;58%;2%;5 Chehalis;Partly sunny;85;58;NNE;7;55%;0%;6 Deer Park;Mostly sunny;86;50;NE;5;36%;0%;5 Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;73;60;WNW;4;73%;5%;5 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;91;56;NW;5;39%;0%;6 Ephrata;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;NE;7;30%;0%;5 Everett;Partly sunny;81;56;NNW;6;65%;2%;5 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;83;57;NE;6;54%;3%;5 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;75;55;NNW;5;71%;4%;5 Hoquiam;Partly sunny, warm;77;58;NW;7;69%;3%;5 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;86;58;N;7;57%;3%;6 Moses Lake;Warm with sunshine;90;58;NE;6;35%;0%;5 Olympia;Partly sunny;85;55;NE;6;56%;3%;5 Omak;Clouds and sun;91;61;ENE;7;32%;0%;5 Pasco;Mostly sunny;93;56;NNW;3;42%;0%;6 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;SW;5;58%;4%;5 Pullman;Sunny and warmer;86;54;E;3;33%;0%;6 Puyallup;Partly sunny;85;57;NNE;6;54%;1%;5 Quillayute;Clouds and sun;75;55;NNW;6;66%;5%;5 Renton;Partly sunny;82;59;NNE;7;59%;3%;5 Seattle;Partly sunny;79;59;NNE;7;61%;1%;5 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;NE;6;58%;3%;5 Shelton;Partly sunny;86;55;ESE;6;56%;2%;5 Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;E;2;36%;0%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;56;NNE;4;34%;0%;5 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;E;2;36%;0%;5 Stampede Pass;Pleasant and warmer;77;60;ESE;3;49%;1%;6 Tacoma;Partly sunny;80;59;NNE;7;58%;3%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;79;60;NE;6;59%;3%;5 Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;61;N;7;50%;2%;6 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, warmer;91;64;ESE;5;30%;0%;6 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;88;65;W;6;39%;0%;5 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;69;54;WNW;6;73%;4%;5 Yakima;Mostly sunny;90;58;NNE;4;40%;0%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather