WA Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny;77;53;NE;7;46%;1%;8 Bellingham;Mostly sunny;73;57;SSE;7;66%;3%;8 Bremerton;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;NNE;5;50%;1%;9 Chehalis;Sunlit and pleasant;80;49;WNW;5;57%;1%;9 Deer Park;Plenty of sunshine;88;52;E;7;28%;0%;9 Eastsound;Partly sunny;71;56;SSE;7;69%;3%;8 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;93;60;NW;8;26%;0%;9 Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;W;6;21%;0%;9 Everett;Sunshine and nice;77;54;NNE;7;49%;1%;8 Fort Lewis;Sunshine, pleasant;80;52;SW;4;55%;3%;9 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSW;7;65%;3%;8 Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;70;57;W;9;69%;4%;9 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;80;54;WNW;5;59%;3%;9 Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;SE;7;25%;0%;9 Olympia;Sunshine, pleasant;80;49;SW;3;59%;3%;9 Omak;Sunny;92;61;SE;8;25%;0%;8 Pasco;Sunny and hot;97;62;S;4;27%;1%;9 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;54;W;7;64%;4%;8 Pullman;Sunny;85;57;ENE;4;34%;25%;9 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;82;54;W;5;48%;1%;9 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;69;54;N;5;70%;27%;3 Renton;Mostly sunny;81;58;NNE;6;48%;3%;9 Seattle;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;NNE;6;51%;1%;9 Seattle Boeing;Lots of sun, nice;79;58;NNE;3;55%;3%;9 Shelton;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;WSW;6;59%;3%;9 Spokane;Sunny;89;60;SSE;5;30%;0%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;88;57;SSW;7;31%;0%;9 Spokane Felts;Sunny;89;60;SSE;5;30%;0%;9 Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;72;50;W;4;48%;1%;9 Tacoma;Mostly sunny;79;54;WNW;6;53%;3%;9 Tacoma Narrows;Nice with sunshine;79;55;SW;3;59%;3%;9 Vancouver;Mostly sunny;85;58;NNW;7;44%;3%;9 Walla Walla;Sunny;92;66;ESE;6;25%;25%;9 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;91;64;WNW;6;25%;0%;9 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;66;54;WSW;8;72%;3%;8 Yakima;Mostly sunny;93;59;NNW;4;25%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather