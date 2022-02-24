WA Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;49;26;E;4;57%;13%;3 Bellingham;Partly sunny;46;29;ENE;5;56%;16%;3 Bremerton;Partly sunny, chilly;47;26;SW;3;56%;13%;3 Chehalis;Plenty of sunshine;49;27;SSE;5;59%;1%;3 Deer Park;Clouds and sun, cold;30;4;NNE;4;64%;4%;2 Eastsound;Partly sunny, chilly;42;36;E;3;66%;23%;3 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, cold;37;20;ESE;7;53%;1%;3 Ephrata;Mostly sunny, cold;34;16;N;6;59%;1%;3 Everett;Partly sunny, chilly;49;29;ESE;4;56%;13%;3 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;47;25;SE;3;57%;11%;3 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;34;ENE;5;58%;24%;3 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;52;37;E;9;60%;27%;3 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, cool;50;29;SSE;5;59%;4%;3 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, cold;35;15;NNE;5;50%;0%;3 Olympia;Mostly sunny;47;23;E;4;64%;12%;3 Omak;Clouds and sun, cold;30;13;SE;6;63%;2%;3 Pasco;Sunny, but chilly;40;18;WNW;4;51%;0%;3 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;45;33;SSE;5;64%;26%;3 Pullman;Mostly sunny, cold;32;17;ESE;7;57%;0%;3 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;49;25;ESE;5;60%;10%;3 Quillayute;Partly sunny;48;33;ESE;3;65%;27%;3 Renton;Mostly sunny;47;31;ESE;4;57%;12%;3 Seattle;Partly sunny, chilly;47;28;ESE;4;55%;11%;3 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;30;ESE;3;57%;13%;3 Shelton;Partly sunny, chilly;47;26;E;4;63%;17%;3 Spokane;Partly sunny, cold;34;14;ESE;3;61%;4%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and chilly;31;12;ESE;5;69%;2%;2 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, cold;34;14;ESE;3;61%;4%;2 Stampede Pass;Chilly with sunshine;32;17;E;4;64%;0%;3 Tacoma;Sunshine and chilly;46;28;ESE;4;58%;13%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, chilly;46;31;E;4;62%;13%;3 Vancouver;Mostly sunny, cool;50;28;ESE;6;47%;3%;3 Walla Walla;Sunny, but cold;38;20;ESE;5;52%;0%;3 Wenatchee;Clouds and sun, cold;31;21;NNW;6;61%;1%;3 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;31;ESE;6;61%;20%;3 Yakima;Mostly sunny, cold;40;17;N;4;53%;1%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather