WA Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A little rain;40;35;SE;9;79%;99%;0

Bellingham;Rain and snow shower;41;31;ESE;10;80%;92%;0

Bremerton;A little rain;41;36;SSW;8;83%;98%;0

Chehalis;A little rain;41;36;S;7;70%;97%;0

Deer Park;Periods of wet snow;33;24;SSW;8;89%;99%;0

Eastsound;Showers around;42;33;SE;9;84%;98%;0

Ellensburg;A bit of snow;34;22;SSW;3;79%;91%;0

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;36;24;NW;6;82%;35%;0

Everett;A little rain;40;35;SE;10;80%;97%;0

Fort Lewis;Rain at times;42;34;S;10;82%;99%;0

Friday Harbor;A shower or two;41;32;ENE;9;85%;92%;0

Hoquiam;Breezy with rain;43;38;WSW;14;83%;98%;0

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;42;36;SSE;10;88%;99%;0

Moses Lake;Mainly cloudy;39;29;S;7;70%;34%;1

Olympia;A bit of rain;42;35;S;10;88%;91%;0

Omak;Cloudy;31;24;SE;6;87%;62%;0

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;46;32;SSW;11;62%;39%;1

Port Angeles;A bit of p.m. snow;42;33;NW;3;80%;97%;0

Pullman;Cloudy;32;25;S;10;80%;82%;0

Puyallup;Occasional rain;43;35;SSW;6;88%;97%;0

Quillayute;Chilly with rain;41;33;N;6;95%;100%;0

Renton;A little rain;42;35;S;7;84%;97%;0

Seattle;A little rain;41;36;S;8;82%;97%;0

Seattle Boeing;A little rain;44;36;S;9;82%;97%;0

Shelton;A touch of rain;40;34;S;7;94%;97%;0

Spokane;A little snow;36;29;SSW;7;81%;97%;0

Spokane Fairchild;A snow shower;33;23;SSW;12;99%;92%;0

Spokane Felts;A little snow;36;29;SSW;7;81%;97%;0

Stampede Pass;Snow tapering off;26;19;E;2;94%;99%;0

Tacoma;Occasional rain;40;35;SSW;8;94%;97%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;41;35;S;10;92%;98%;0

Vancouver;Periods of rain;42;35;S;7;82%;99%;0

Walla Walla;Cloudy;43;31;S;13;63%;87%;1

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;31;22;NNE;2;88%;81%;0

Whidbey Island;A little a.m. rain;44;35;SSE;17;79%;96%;0

Yakima;Cloudy with a flurry;41;25;NW;4;73%;57%;0

