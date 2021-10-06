WA Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;57;41;ENE;5;69%;30%;3 Bellingham;Partly sunny;56;43;NNE;3;82%;33%;3 Bremerton;Partly sunny;57;42;NNE;5;67%;36%;3 Chehalis;Partly sunny;58;40;N;4;67%;25%;3 Deer Park;Partly sunny;58;27;NNE;4;53%;6%;3 Eastsound;Mostly sunny;55;45;S;2;83%;35%;3 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;62;33;N;5;47%;0%;3 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;62;35;SW;4;47%;0%;3 Everett;Partly sunny;56;42;E;5;69%;42%;3 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;58;40;NE;4;68%;33%;3 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;55;45;S;4;71%;36%;3 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;60;44;N;6;70%;33%;3 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;60;40;N;4;72%;30%;3 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;62;33;E;5;47%;0%;3 Olympia;Periods of sun;59;39;NNE;5;73%;32%;3 Omak;Sunny;62;37;E;5;45%;9%;3 Pasco;Partly sunny;66;34;ESE;2;53%;1%;3 Port Angeles;Turning cloudy;55;42;SW;4;70%;39%;3 Pullman;Partly sunny;58;35;E;3;51%;2%;3 Puyallup;Partly sunny;59;41;SE;4;69%;33%;3 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;58;42;E;2;75%;40%;3 Renton;Partly sunny;58;43;NE;5;66%;20%;3 Seattle;Partly sunny;56;44;NNE;5;64%;35%;3 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;59;44;NNE;4;68%;20%;3 Shelton;Periods of sun;59;40;NNE;4;70%;34%;3 Spokane;Partly sunny;61;34;SSE;3;53%;3%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;59;31;SW;5;55%;2%;3 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;61;34;SSE;3;53%;3%;3 Stampede Pass;Chilly with sunshine;46;33;ESE;2;75%;6%;3 Tacoma;Partly sunny;56;42;NE;5;74%;34%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;55;42;NNE;4;77%;34%;3 Vancouver;Partly sunny;60;41;N;6;66%;12%;3 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;62;39;ESE;5;47%;3%;3 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;61;39;WSW;5;46%;2%;3 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;55;44;WNW;5;76%;33%;3 Yakima;Mostly sunny;63;32;N;3;55%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather