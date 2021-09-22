Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;NNE;5;66%;2%;4

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;65;48;N;4;80%;4%;4

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;5;70%;2%;4

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;69;47;N;5;65%;1%;4

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;72;38;ENE;5;55%;0%;4

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;62;51;NNW;3;83%;5%;4

Ellensburg;Sunshine and warmer;77;47;NW;8;41%;0%;4

Ephrata;Nice with sunshine;75;50;NE;4;43%;0%;4

Everett;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNW;5;70%;2%;4

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;70;48;NE;5;69%;3%;4

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;63;49;NNW;4;79%;3%;4

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;67;53;NNE;6;77%;3%;4

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;73;50;NNE;6;68%;3%;4

Moses Lake;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;E;5;51%;0%;4

Olympia;Mostly sunny;70;46;NE;5;73%;3%;4

Omak;Sunny and pleasant;76;49;ENE;6;41%;0%;4

Pasco;Sunny and delightful;79;48;SE;3;54%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;61;48;SSW;4;76%;4%;4

Pullman;Nice with sunshine;70;47;E;5;54%;0%;4

Puyallup;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;NE;5;67%;2%;4

Quillayute;Some sun;64;47;N;4;79%;4%;4

Renton;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;6;68%;3%;4

Seattle;Mostly sunny;67;50;NNE;6;71%;2%;4

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;67;52;NNE;5;73%;3%;4

Shelton;Partial sunshine;71;46;ENE;5;71%;2%;4

Spokane;Sunny and nice;74;47;N;4;52%;0%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Nice with sunshine;73;45;SW;6;50%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Sunny and nice;74;47;N;4;52%;0%;4

Stampede Pass;Sunny and milder;62;49;WSW;3;61%;2%;4

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;68;49;NNE;5;72%;3%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;65;50;NE;5;82%;3%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;N;6;61%;3%;4

Walla Walla;Sunlit and pleasant;74;52;ESE;5;50%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;W;6;41%;0%;4

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;61;48;WNW;6;81%;4%;4

Yakima;Sunny and beautiful;78;47;NNW;3;47%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather