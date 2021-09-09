WA Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Not as warm;69;53;NNW;4;75%;42%;1 Bellingham;Decreasing clouds;68;55;SSE;7;83%;39%;2 Bremerton;Not as warm;71;51;S;5;73%;36%;2 Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;69;52;WSW;5;62%;16%;4 Deer Park;A p.m. t-shower;78;52;SW;6;56%;87%;2 Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;67;55;SW;5;77%;33%;2 Ellensburg;Sunny and cooler;69;51;NW;11;61%;28%;5 Ephrata;Sunny and cooler;74;52;W;9;50%;44%;5 Everett;Not as warm;69;54;N;5;73%;44%;1 Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;70;50;SSW;6;68%;17%;2 Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;67;52;SW;5;77%;30%;2 Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;64;54;SW;10;80%;29%;2 Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;70;51;N;5;70%;27%;2 Moses Lake;A shower and t-storm;72;50;SSW;7;67%;72%;2 Olympia;Not as warm;70;49;SSW;7;69%;17%;2 Omak;Sunlit, not as warm;79;56;ESE;10;45%;44%;5 Pasco;A shower and t-storm;71;54;SW;8;75%;70%;1 Port Angeles;Decreasing clouds;65;49;WSW;8;76%;25%;2 Pullman;A shower and t-storm;69;52;SW;7;68%;86%;1 Puyallup;Not as warm;72;49;SW;5;69%;33%;1 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;64;51;N;5;84%;38%;1 Renton;Not as warm;70;54;SW;5;72%;21%;2 Seattle;Decreasing clouds;69;54;SSW;5;74%;20%;2 Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;70;56;SSE;5;71%;22%;2 Shelton;Decreasing clouds;71;50;WSW;9;70%;23%;2 Spokane;A shower and t-storm;75;56;SW;5;59%;82%;1 Spokane Fairchild;A shower and t-storm;75;52;SW;8;61%;83%;1 Spokane Felts;A shower and t-storm;75;56;SW;5;59%;82%;1 Stampede Pass;Sunshine and cooler;57;45;WNW;4;81%;34%;5 Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;69;50;SW;6;75%;19%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;67;52;SSW;6;78%;19%;2 Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;73;51;NNW;5;66%;14%;1 Walla Walla;A drenching t-storm;69;56;S;8;72%;66%;1 Wenatchee;Sunny and cooler;72;54;WNW;9;56%;44%;5 Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;66;54;W;8;75%;31%;2 Yakima;Sunny and cooler;71;47;NW;5;69%;27%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather