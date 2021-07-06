WA Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;74;55;SW;6;49%;27%;9 Bellingham;Mostly sunny;71;58;SSE;13;71%;22%;8 Bremerton;Not as warm;72;53;SSW;8;66%;10%;9 Chehalis;Not as warm;70;57;W;5;63%;13%;6 Deer Park;Sunny and hot;92;54;NW;7;26%;1%;9 Eastsound;Mostly sunny;72;57;SSW;13;70%;16%;8 Ellensburg;Very windy;87;60;NW;26;34%;40%;9 Ephrata;Very hot;95;64;WNW;13;24%;3%;9 Everett;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;WNW;7;53%;23%;9 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, cooler;71;54;SW;10;68%;6%;7 Friday Harbor;Nice with sunshine;70;53;SSW;9;72%;17%;9 Hoquiam;Low clouds;64;56;WNW;10;82%;36%;2 Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;72;56;NW;5;71%;8%;9 Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;96;61;NW;10;22%;2%;9 Olympia;Partly sunny, cooler;72;51;SW;9;72%;7%;7 Omak;Sunny and very warm;92;63;NNW;11;26%;24%;9 Pasco;Sunny and hot;99;62;WNW;12;31%;0%;9 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;67;52;WNW;10;71%;17%;9 Pullman;Breezy in the p.m.;88;55;WSW;12;34%;0%;9 Puyallup;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;54;SW;7;60%;6%;9 Quillayute;Low clouds;62;53;WNW;7;83%;41%;2 Renton;Not as warm;73;58;SW;8;60%;13%;9 Seattle;Not as warm;70;56;SSW;8;63%;11%;9 Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;72;57;SSW;10;68%;13%;9 Shelton;Breezy and cooler;67;53;WSW;15;76%;12%;7 Spokane;Hot with sunshine;93;63;WSW;7;29%;2%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny and hot;93;59;W;10;27%;0%;9 Spokane Felts;Hot with sunshine;93;63;WSW;7;29%;2%;9 Stampede Pass;Cooler with a shower;65;48;W;6;67%;42%;9 Tacoma;Cooler with some sun;67;53;SW;9;70%;8%;9 Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;67;53;SSW;10;78%;8%;9 Vancouver;Not as warm;77;56;NNW;5;53%;6%;9 Walla Walla;Sunny, breezy, warm;94;64;SSW;15;26%;0%;9 Wenatchee;Windy with a shower;92;64;WNW;17;30%;40%;9 Whidbey Island;Partial sunshine;66;55;WSW;10;74%;20%;7 Yakima;Sunny and very hot;95;59;NNW;10;27%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather