Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;76;55;NNW;6;45%;4%;9

Bellingham;Partly sunny;71;56;SSE;8;61%;8%;9

Bremerton;Partly sunny;77;53;ENE;6;58%;6%;9

Chehalis;Partly sunny;75;53;WNW;5;64%;2%;9

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;91;54;SW;9;30%;2%;9

Eastsound;Low clouds breaking;70;57;SE;6;70%;7%;8

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;90;63;NW;18;26%;0%;9

Ephrata;Sunshine and hot;96;66;WNW;10;23%;0%;9

Everett;Not as warm;75;54;NNW;6;51%;6%;9

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;76;52;WSW;7;60%;3%;9

Friday Harbor;Low clouds breaking;70;52;SSE;6;70%;4%;8

Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;66;55;W;9;75%;6%;8

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;WNW;4;60%;5%;9

Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;98;63;WNW;9;21%;0%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny;76;54;WSW;6;62%;3%;9

Omak;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;NW;8;25%;0%;9

Pasco;Sunny and very hot;101;61;WNW;10;27%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;68;55;W;6;70%;3%;9

Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;SSW;11;31%;2%;10

Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;W;5;55%;3%;9

Quillayute;Clouds breaking;66;53;N;6;77%;4%;5

Renton;Partly sunny;78;56;N;6;56%;3%;9

Seattle;Partly sunny;76;57;NNE;6;59%;6%;9

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;77;58;NNW;6;59%;3%;9

Shelton;Partly sunny;74;51;WSW;9;66%;4%;8

Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;91;62;SW;10;30%;5%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;WSW;13;30%;2%;9

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;91;62;SW;10;30%;5%;9

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;68;50;W;5;52%;4%;10

Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;W;6;60%;5%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;73;53;WSW;6;68%;3%;9

Vancouver;Partly sunny;84;56;NNW;5;49%;3%;9

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;95;67;S;12;23%;5%;10

Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;93;66;WNW;13;26%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Low clouds breaking;68;54;WSW;7;70%;4%;8

Yakima;Sunny and hot;97;61;NNW;6;23%;0%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather