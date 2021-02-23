Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Turning cloudy;45;35;SE;6;73%;70%;2

Bellingham;Turning cloudy;43;38;SSE;4;68%;75%;3

Bremerton;Increasing clouds;46;36;SSW;6;71%;74%;2

Chehalis;Increasing clouds;46;39;SSE;5;61%;69%;3

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;40;28;S;6;64%;80%;3

Eastsound;Clouding up, chilly;43;40;SSE;2;75%;74%;2

Ellensburg;Periods of sun;44;27;E;4;51%;76%;3

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;44;31;S;6;46%;62%;3

Everett;Increasing clouds;45;36;SE;6;70%;71%;2

Fort Lewis;Becoming cloudy;46;36;SSW;2;82%;71%;3

Friday Harbor;Increasing clouds;43;39;SE;5;72%;69%;2

Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;39;S;5;73%;84%;1

Kelso-Longview;Becoming cloudy;48;37;SSE;3;75%;75%;2

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;47;36;SSE;7;41%;29%;3

Olympia;Thickening clouds;47;36;SSW;2;71%;75%;2

Omak;Mostly sunny;42;31;SSE;7;51%;66%;3

Pasco;Mostly sunny;48;31;SSE;4;56%;27%;3

Port Angeles;Turning cloudy;44;35;WNW;2;68%;81%;2

Pullman;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;24;SE;5;82%;34%;3

Puyallup;Increasing clouds;48;38;S;4;77%;72%;3

Quillayute;Cloudy;44;38;S;4;73%;90%;1

Renton;Increasing clouds;46;38;S;5;68%;70%;2

Seattle;Increasing clouds;45;38;S;5;69%;69%;2

Seattle Boeing;Turning cloudy;47;39;SSE;3;67%;70%;2

Shelton;Turning cloudy;46;36;SW;2;72%;81%;2

Spokane;Mostly sunny;40;30;SSE;4;66%;66%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;38;28;S;7;73%;68%;3

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;40;30;SSE;4;66%;66%;3

Stampede Pass;Mainly cloudy;32;24;ESE;1;75%;73%;2

Tacoma;Turning cloudy;44;38;SSW;4;79%;72%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Increasing clouds;44;37;SSW;1;70%;70%;2

Vancouver;Partly sunny;48;37;SE;5;68%;67%;2

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;29;SE;7;65%;28%;3

Wenatchee;Periods of sun;42;29;ENE;4;52%;69%;2

Whidbey Island;Clouds rolling in;46;40;SE;6;67%;72%;2

Yakima;Periods of sun;47;31;ESE;4;44%;30%;3

