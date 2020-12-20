WA Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of rain;44;33;W;7;84%;96%;0 Bellingham;Periods of rain;43;35;NE;8;87%;93%;0 Bremerton;Rain, some heavy;46;32;SSW;7;88%;98%;0 Chehalis;Rain;52;36;W;9;95%;91%;0 Deer Park;Cloudy with a shower;48;33;WSW;6;88%;87%;0 Eastsound;Periods of rain;44;38;NNW;9;90%;93%;0 Ellensburg;A morning shower;47;34;NW;7;82%;74%;0 Ephrata;Cloudy and mild;49;33;SSW;10;87%;55%;0 Everett;Periods of rain;44;35;W;8;83%;96%;0 Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;49;35;E;13;98%;97%;0 Friday Harbor;Heavy rain, cooler;42;36;NW;7;83%;94%;0 Hoquiam;Rain;50;40;NW;20;88%;94%;0 Kelso-Longview;Rain and drizzle;53;39;NW;13;93%;99%;0 Moses Lake;Cloudy;54;34;W;9;71%;55%;0 Olympia;Periods of rain;50;33;SSE;12;94%;91%;0 Omak;Spotty showers;39;31;NNE;4;94%;92%;0 Pasco;Cloudy;63;40;S;9;69%;40%;1 Port Angeles;Downpours, cooler;42;34;SW;9;82%;92%;0 Pullman;A morning shower;52;34;S;10;80%;84%;1 Puyallup;Periods of rain;47;33;SSW;8;97%;93%;0 Quillayute;Downpours, cooler;43;34;NNW;9;77%;86%;0 Renton;Periods of rain;46;36;S;7;84%;100%;0 Seattle;Rain, some heavy;48;37;SSW;7;83%;99%;0 Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;47;36;ENE;10;89%;100%;0 Shelton;Rain, some heavy;46;32;S;10;98%;94%;0 Spokane;Cloudy with a shower;53;36;SSW;8;79%;86%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with a shower;51;31;SSW;14;95%;81%;0 Spokane Felts;Cloudy with a shower;53;36;SSW;8;79%;86%;0 Stampede Pass;A little snow;38;25;W;3;91%;85%;1 Tacoma;Periods of rain;46;38;SW;8;88%;97%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;46;35;E;11;92%;96%;0 Vancouver;Rain and drizzle;53;37;W;9;85%;97%;0 Walla Walla;Cloudy;59;38;SSE;11;68%;71%;1 Wenatchee;A shower in the a.m.;41;34;NNW;5;95%;82%;0 Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;45;40;WNW;14;81%;95%;0 Yakima;Cloudy;56;33;S;8;72%;57%;1 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather