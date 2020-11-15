WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;49;46;E;8;76%;90%;0
Bellingham;Periods of rain;50;45;NNE;8;78%;88%;1
Bremerton;Rain, some heavy;48;44;ENE;5;85%;83%;0
Chehalis;Rain;54;46;SE;5;89%;89%;0
Deer Park;Periods of rain;42;34;NE;5;84%;80%;0
Eastsound;Periods of rain;49;46;E;8;83%;88%;1
Ellensburg;Rain and drizzle;43;36;SSE;4;85%;85%;0
Ephrata;Rain at times;46;39;N;7;84%;69%;0
Everett;Periods of rain;49;47;ESE;8;78%;87%;0
Fort Lewis;Rain;50;44;NE;4;100%;93%;0
Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;49;45;E;7;78%;89%;0
Hoquiam;Downpours, breezy;52;48;E;15;91%;87%;0
Kelso-Longview;Rain;55;48;SSE;8;89%;84%;0
Moses Lake;Occasional rain;49;40;NE;6;72%;67%;1
Olympia;Rain;49;40;N;5;92%;95%;0
Omak;Cloudy, p.m. rain;41;37;E;6;86%;89%;0
Pasco;Periods of rain;50;38;NW;5;86%;65%;1
Port Angeles;Rain, heavy at times;47;43;W;8;87%;94%;0
Pullman;A little rain;44;43;ESE;11;87%;66%;0
Puyallup;Rain;52;46;E;5;87%;89%;0
Quillayute;Heavy rain;51;49;SSE;12;85%;93%;0
Renton;Heavy rain;51;48;ESE;6;79%;82%;0
Seattle;Heavy rain;51;48;ESE;6;79%;82%;0
Seattle Boeing;Rain, some heavy;51;47;SE;4;81%;82%;0
Shelton;Rain, heavy at times;48;42;E;5;96%;87%;0
Spokane;Occasional rain;46;37;E;3;87%;73%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Periods of rain;44;37;E;7;99%;72%;0
Spokane Felts;Occasional rain;46;37;E;3;87%;73%;0
Stampede Pass;Wet snow;37;36;E;6;90%;78%;0
Tacoma;Rain;49;46;E;5;83%;92%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Rain;48;46;ENE;5;88%;94%;0
Vancouver;Rain;54;46;E;7;76%;81%;0
Walla Walla;A little a.m. rain;53;44;N;5;79%;64%;1
Wenatchee;Periods of rain;40;36;N;4;89%;84%;0
Whidbey Island;Rain;51;47;SSE;10;76%;95%;0
Yakima;Rain and drizzle;45;36;NNW;4;81%;74%;1
