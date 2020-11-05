WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun, cool;50;34;N;5;65%;14%;2
Bellingham;Plenty of sunshine;52;35;NNW;10;66%;8%;2
Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;52;34;N;10;60%;17%;2
Chehalis;Rain and drizzle;51;33;NNE;7;75%;57%;2
Deer Park;Periods of rain;51;31;N;7;67%;87%;1
Eastsound;Plenty of sunshine;49;39;NW;12;78%;9%;2
Ellensburg;Mainly cloudy;55;32;NW;12;55%;8%;2
Ephrata;Winds subsiding;55;32;NNW;17;45%;8%;1
Everett;Partly sunny;50;36;NNW;6;63%;14%;2
Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;52;34;ENE;9;87%;36%;2
Friday Harbor;Plenty of sun;51;40;NNW;8;54%;8%;2
Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;53;36;NE;7;70%;59%;2
Kelso-Longview;A little a.m. rain;53;35;NNW;7;81%;63%;2
Moses Lake;Cloudy;56;31;N;12;42%;13%;1
Olympia;Decreasing clouds;52;31;ENE;7;73%;36%;2
Omak;Winds subsiding;52;31;NNE;15;45%;1%;2
Pasco;Cooler with rain;54;36;WNW;10;77%;72%;1
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;51;33;S;5;57%;9%;2
Pullman;Showers around;51;38;W;6;85%;87%;1
Puyallup;Decreasing clouds;51;34;NE;7;73%;36%;2
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNW;10;58%;7%;2
Renton;Periods of sun, cool;51;39;NNE;8;66%;17%;2
Seattle;Decreasing clouds;51;40;N;8;61%;17%;2
Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;54;38;NNE;8;66%;17%;2
Shelton;Partly sunny;53;32;S;4;75%;17%;2
Spokane;Periods of rain;52;36;NE;5;73%;87%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Occasional rain;51;33;NNE;11;80%;87%;1
Spokane Felts;Periods of rain;52;36;NE;5;73%;87%;1
Stampede Pass;Cloudy and cool;40;29;W;3;82%;27%;1
Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;50;37;NNE;9;68%;36%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;49;38;ENE;10;70%;36%;2
Vancouver;A little a.m. rain;53;34;NNW;8;74%;64%;1
Walla Walla;Cooler with rain;50;40;SSW;7;87%;88%;1
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;52;32;WNW;10;56%;2%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;39;NNW;15;67%;12%;2
Yakima;Cloudy;55;28;NNW;8;50%;27%;1
