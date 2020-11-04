WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain at times;52;38;NNE;6;75%;78%;0
Bellingham;Remaining cloudy;53;40;N;6;73%;33%;1
Bremerton;A touch of rain;55;42;NNE;8;76%;81%;1
Chehalis;Periods of rain;54;43;NNE;5;78%;92%;1
Deer Park;A shower or two;56;36;S;9;77%;82%;1
Eastsound;Remaining cloudy;54;43;N;6;78%;31%;1
Ellensburg;Cloudy with showers;56;39;SSW;11;69%;93%;1
Ephrata;Cloudy with a shower;60;41;NE;9;56%;81%;1
Everett;Occasional rain;52;41;N;6;76%;78%;0
Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;54;41;NNE;6;95%;88%;1
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;43;NNW;7;70%;33%;1
Hoquiam;Occasional rain;54;41;NE;7;79%;86%;1
Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;57;45;NNE;4;88%;93%;1
Moses Lake;A shower or two;62;43;WSW;9;59%;85%;1
Olympia;A bit of rain;54;40;NNE;5;85%;90%;0
Omak;Cloudy with a shower;58;36;NNE;10;58%;49%;1
Pasco;Rain at times;65;46;ESE;10;67%;89%;1
Port Angeles;A touch of rain;51;38;ENE;7;75%;76%;1
Pullman;Mild with rain;56;42;NE;9;80%;96%;1
Puyallup;Periods of rain;55;41;NNE;6;86%;89%;0
Quillayute;A little a.m. rain;52;38;NE;8;76%;66%;1
Renton;Occasional rain;55;43;NNE;7;77%;83%;1
Seattle;A bit of rain;55;43;N;8;77%;74%;1
Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;55;44;NNE;8;77%;81%;1
Shelton;A touch of rain;54;39;NE;8;85%;85%;1
Spokane;Spotty showers;58;42;ESE;9;72%;93%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;57;38;SE;14;81%;87%;1
Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;58;42;ESE;9;72%;93%;1
Stampede Pass;Cooler with rain;44;33;ESE;6;90%;88%;1
Tacoma;A little a.m. rain;53;43;NNE;7;77%;86%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A little a.m. rain;53;42;NNE;7;82%;86%;1
Vancouver;Periods of rain;58;46;N;5;85%;90%;1
Walla Walla;Mild with rain;61;45;NNE;8;73%;96%;1
Wenatchee;Cloudy with a shower;57;42;NE;11;57%;83%;1
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;54;43;N;10;70%;37%;1
Yakima;A shower or two;63;39;NNW;7;54%;83%;1
_____
