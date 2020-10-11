WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain;58;47;SE;5;77%;95%;1
Bellingham;Rain;58;47;SSE;5;75%;95%;1
Bremerton;Occasional rain;60;48;SSW;5;72%;92%;1
Chehalis;A little rain;61;50;SSE;5;53%;91%;2
Deer Park;Spotty showers;58;36;SSW;7;71%;70%;1
Eastsound;Rain tapering off;57;50;SSE;5;81%;95%;1
Ellensburg;A morning shower;59;41;WNW;19;55%;55%;2
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;64;42;NW;11;48%;35%;2
Everett;Rain tapering off;58;48;SE;5;75%;95%;1
Fort Lewis;A bit of rain;60;48;SSE;8;83%;91%;3
Friday Harbor;Rain tapering off;58;49;SSE;5;72%;95%;1
Hoquiam;A little rain;61;51;SE;8;66%;91%;1
Kelso-Longview;A touch of rain;63;54;SSE;5;75%;66%;3
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;66;46;WSW;10;44%;32%;2
Olympia;Occasional rain;61;48;SSE;8;70%;94%;3
Omak;Clouds and sun;62;39;SSE;7;59%;85%;3
Pasco;Clouds and sun;71;49;SW;14;44%;29%;3
Port Angeles;Rain tapering off;59;46;E;8;67%;95%;1
Pullman;Winds subsiding;59;41;SSW;17;61%;66%;2
Puyallup;A little rain;61;48;S;7;77%;91%;3
Quillayute;Rain tapering off;60;48;SE;5;72%;95%;1
Renton;A little rain;60;50;S;6;75%;93%;1
Seattle;A bit of rain;59;51;S;5;74%;91%;1
Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;61;52;SSE;5;70%;93%;1
Shelton;A little rain;61;47;SW;10;70%;92%;1
Spokane;A shower in the a.m.;60;42;SSE;11;57%;66%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;60;39;S;15;61%;44%;2
Spokane Felts;A shower in the a.m.;60;42;SSE;11;57%;66%;2
Stampede Pass;A little rain;44;36;NE;8;82%;95%;2
Tacoma;A touch of rain;59;49;SSW;8;77%;94%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;57;49;S;9;71%;94%;3
Vancouver;A little rain;63;53;SE;5;77%;66%;3
Walla Walla;Winds subsiding;64;49;S;17;49%;66%;3
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;59;43;NW;12;53%;44%;2
Whidbey Island;Rain tapering off;59;49;ESE;8;69%;94%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;65;43;NW;9;40%;78%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather