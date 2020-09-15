WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun, mild;79;56;NE;5;73%;12%;4
Bellingham;Partly sunny;75;56;SSE;4;69%;11%;4
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;74;57;S;5;73%;28%;4
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;77;59;NNW;4;71%;28%;3
Deer Park;Hazy and very warm;84;50;NE;5;34%;0%;4
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;70;57;SSE;5;79%;21%;3
Ellensburg;Hazy sun;85;55;NW;4;40%;4%;4
Ephrata;Hazy sunshine;86;61;NW;7;36%;0%;4
Everett;Partly sunny;76;57;NE;5;71%;14%;4
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;75;55;SW;4;88%;27%;4
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;71;55;SSW;5;77%;30%;3
Hoquiam;An afternoon shower;72;59;SSW;6;80%;73%;1
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;75;59;WNW;3;80%;29%;4
Moses Lake;Hazy sunshine;89;60;NE;6;34%;1%;4
Olympia;Mainly cloudy;75;55;SW;4;74%;31%;3
Omak;Hazy sun and warmer;87;59;NE;6;39%;0%;4
Pasco;Hazy sun;89;55;SW;3;39%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;72;55;W;4;73%;32%;3
Pullman;Hazy sun and warm;84;53;N;6;32%;0%;5
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;77;57;WSW;5;70%;25%;4
Quillayute;Low clouds;73;56;S;4;75%;55%;1
Renton;Clouds and sun;74;61;SSW;5;70%;21%;4
Seattle;Clouds and sun;71;60;SW;5;77%;22%;4
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;74;61;SSW;3;67%;22%;4
Shelton;Rather cloudy;76;57;WSW;6;72%;60%;3
Spokane;Warm with hazy sun;85;55;SE;2;38%;0%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Hazy sun and warm;84;54;SSW;6;36%;0%;4
Spokane Felts;Warm with hazy sun;85;55;SE;2;38%;0%;4
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warm;72;55;W;3;56%;5%;5
Tacoma;Partly sunny;74;57;SW;5;74%;28%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;70;58;SW;4;76%;27%;4
Vancouver;Hazy sunshine;68;62;NNW;4;83%;24%;4
Walla Walla;Hazy sunshine;88;60;ESE;4;28%;0%;5
Wenatchee;Hazy sun and warmer;83;61;WNW;5;45%;2%;4
Whidbey Island;Periods of sun;69;55;WSW;5;73%;21%;4
Yakima;Hazy sunshine;85;55;NNW;4;41%;4%;4
_____
