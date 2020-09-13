WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;72;56;SSE;4;74%;64%;2
Bellingham;An afternoon shower;72;56;ESE;4;67%;64%;2
Bremerton;Low clouds;70;58;S;4;71%;59%;1
Chehalis;Showers around;69;58;NNE;4;75%;86%;2
Deer Park;Hazy sun and smoky;81;51;SW;7;28%;1%;3
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;68;57;ESE;4;75%;60%;2
Ellensburg;Hazy sun and smoky;82;55;NW;9;40%;51%;3
Ephrata;Smoky with hazy sun;83;59;ENE;8;31%;13%;3
Everett;Mostly cloudy;71;57;SSE;4;70%;60%;2
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;70;58;NNE;3;89%;58%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;68;54;SE;4;73%;44%;2
Hoquiam;Brief p.m. showers;69;59;ESE;5;81%;89%;1
Kelso-Longview;A p.m. shower or two;68;60;SSE;3;82%;84%;2
Moses Lake;Hazy sun and smoky;84;61;WNW;6;29%;27%;3
Olympia;Low clouds;68;58;E;4;75%;57%;1
Omak;Hazy and smoky;84;57;SSE;7;27%;44%;4
Pasco;Hazy sun and smoky;89;60;NW;6;36%;7%;4
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SSW;4;74%;58%;2
Pullman;Smoky with hazy sun;82;55;NE;7;29%;0%;4
Puyallup;Variable cloudiness;71;59;N;4;69%;57%;2
Quillayute;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;56;SE;4;75%;83%;1
Renton;Low clouds;70;61;ENE;5;67%;57%;2
Seattle;Low clouds;69;60;SE;4;70%;57%;2
Seattle Boeing;Low clouds;71;62;SSW;3;66%;57%;2
Shelton;Low clouds;69;56;NNE;5;77%;63%;1
Spokane;Smoky with hazy sun;83;58;W;7;29%;0%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Hazy sun and smoky;83;54;NNW;10;28%;0%;3
Spokane Felts;Smoky with hazy sun;83;58;W;7;29%;0%;3
Stampede Pass;Cloudy and smoky;64;53;E;3;68%;62%;2
Tacoma;Cloudy;68;58;NNE;4;77%;66%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds;66;57;NNW;3;79%;61%;2
Vancouver;Hazy sunshine;66;62;NE;4;74%;57%;3
Walla Walla;Hazy and smoky;85;59;ESE;6;28%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Hazy and smoky;81;60;NNW;6;36%;44%;3
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;67;57;SE;4;72%;50%;2
Yakima;Hazy sun and smoky;83;56;N;5;38%;29%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather