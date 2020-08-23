WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Lots of sun, nice;75;48;N;5;61%;4%;6
Bellingham;Partly sunny;72;52;SE;6;65%;4%;5
Bremerton;Nice with some sun;76;50;NE;5;56%;4%;6
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;78;50;WNW;5;52%;7%;6
Deer Park;Partly sunny;88;47;SW;7;27%;2%;6
Eastsound;Periods of sun;69;55;ENE;5;71%;4%;5
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;85;54;NW;15;34%;1%;6
Ephrata;Partly sunny;89;59;NW;8;24%;1%;6
Everett;Nice with sunshine;74;49;N;5;60%;4%;6
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;78;50;WNW;4;68%;4%;6
Friday Harbor;Periods of sun;69;52;SSW;4;70%;4%;6
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;68;52;NW;10;75%;4%;6
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;77;53;NW;6;60%;4%;6
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, warm;92;55;NW;7;23%;1%;6
Olympia;Mostly sunny;78;50;WSW;4;55%;4%;6
Omak;Lots of sun, warm;91;56;N;7;24%;2%;6
Pasco;Partly sunny;94;57;NW;7;30%;2%;6
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;67;50;W;6;68%;4%;6
Pullman;Partly sunny;85;54;WSW;6;28%;4%;6
Puyallup;Sunshine, pleasant;78;49;N;4;52%;3%;6
Quillayute;Partly sunny, nice;68;49;N;6;73%;4%;6
Renton;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;NNE;5;58%;4%;6
Seattle;Mostly sunny;75;53;NNE;5;57%;3%;6
Seattle Boeing;Sunshine and nice;77;55;NNE;4;53%;4%;6
Shelton;Nice with some sun;77;49;SW;6;59%;3%;6
Spokane;Partly sunny;90;56;SSW;7;30%;2%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;89;55;WSW;10;26%;3%;6
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;90;56;SSW;7;30%;2%;6
Stampede Pass;Sunshine;65;45;W;5;58%;5%;6
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;N;5;57%;4%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine and nice;74;52;N;3;60%;4%;6
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;NNW;6;50%;4%;6
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;91;62;SSW;8;23%;3%;6
Wenatchee;Sunshine and nice;87;59;WNW;9;28%;0%;6
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;50;W;6;69%;4%;6
Yakima;Turning sunny, warm;90;54;N;6;28%;0%;6
_____
